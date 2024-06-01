Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight postponed after ulcer flare-up

The boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed after a recent ulcer flare-up that left Tyson dizzy on a plane, promoters said Friday.

The fight had been scheduled for July 20.

Tyson, 57, felt nauseous and dizzy on a Miami-to-Los Angeles flight Sunday, and his representatives blamed it on the ulcer.

“During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement.

Both Tyson and Paul agreed to the postponement, the company said.

The new date for the fight will be announced July 7, MVP said.

Tyson in a statement distributed by the promoter got in some trash talk to Paul, in true boxing fashion. "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon," he said.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good," Tyson said. "I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul, 27, fired back in the same statement.

"My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish," he said.

The fight, which is set to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be shown live on Netflix.

Netflix said the ulcer limited Tyson's ability to fully train for the next few weeks.

