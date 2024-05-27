Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency On Flight From Miami To Los Angeles

Mike Tyson is reportedly “doing great” after a midflight health emergency.

On Monday, In Touch Weekly first reported that Tyson, 57, suffered a medical issue during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” his representatives said in a statement to ESPN on Monday. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson’s representatives also shut down reports that suggested that the boxer’s medical issue caused the American Airlines flight to be delayed.

“It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay,” his rep added. “This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

Tyson is set to face off with Jake Paul in a boxing match on July 20, which marks his first professional fight in nearly two decades. The highly anticipated match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be streamed live on Netflix.

Related...