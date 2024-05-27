Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight

(KTLA) – Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency on a flight headed to Los Angeles from Miami on Sunday night.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives said. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Reports that the flight was delayed due to the emergency are inaccurate, Tyson’s reps said. The flight took off two hours later than scheduled.

“It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay,” his team stated. “This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

According to In Touch Weekly, the flight was also delayed 25 minutes once it landed at LAX as paramedics boarded the aircraft to tend to Tyson.

This comes a little under two months before Tyson, 57, is set to return to the ring after almost 20 years. On July 20, about a month after his 58th birthday, he’ll take on 27-year-old Jake Paul in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

