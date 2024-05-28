Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency During Flight To Los Angeles

Mike Tyson suffered a health scare while traveling on a flight to Los Angeles on Sunday evening (May 26). The former boxing champ required medical attention after becoming ill shortly before reaching his destination.

According to Tyson’s reps, the Brooklyn native is currently recovering and expressed his gratitiude towards the paramedics who assisted him during his medical emergency. “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the renowned pugilist turned media personality and entrepreneur’s team told KTLA 5 News.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Former Boxer Mike Tyson looks on prior to the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In an initial report by In Touch Weekly, it was said that Tyson’s medical emergency caused the flight he was traveling on to be delayed. However, his reps have claimed otherwise, attributing the delay to a mechanical issue with the plane’s air conditioning unit.

“It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay,” Tyson’s team clarified to the outlet. “This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”

The source claims to have witnessed Tyson being escorted to his flight’s departure gate in Miami, but was escorted away after the two-hour delay was announced. It’s said that Tyson eventually boarded the plane and was seated in first class at the time of his health.

The source said that the flight was delayed another 25 minutes upon landing in Los Angeles while Tyson received medical attention.

Tyson’s medical emergency comes as he prepares to face off against Jake Paul in an upcoming boxing match on July 20. The fight, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be streamed live on Netflix. The bout marks Tyson’s return to the ring following his exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020.

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.

