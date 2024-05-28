Mike Tyson Shares Update on Health After Suffering Medical Emergency

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mike Tyson is ready to take it ringside once again.

Two days after suffering a medical emergency on a May 26 flight from Miami to Los Angeles, the boxing legend is letting fans know that he is on the mend.

"Now feeling 100%," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 28, "even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul."

During the May 26 flight, Tyson had fought a bout of nausea and dizziness "due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing" his rep confirmed to Page Six.

"He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," the rep continued, adding that the boxer is now "doing great."

Tyson's health scare comes a just under two months before the 57-year-old takes on Paul in a boxing match set to stream live on Netflix July 20. And he's more than ready to challenge the former YouTuber during the main event.

"It will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," he said to Netflix in March. "It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

And despite their 30-year age difference, Paul has no intention of taking it easy on Tyson.

"He's ruthless. He's the most vicious champion ever," the 27-year-old told TMZ May 24. "So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him,"

He added, "And the legend must fall."

