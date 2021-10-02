Mike Tyson Says He's Down to Fight One of the Paul Brothers: 'That Would be a Lot of Money'

Image via Getty/Sean Gallup

Mike Tyson says he’s willing to step into the ring with one of the Paul brothers, as it could net him a big payday.

Tyson explained his position during a recent episode of his Hotboxin’ series with special guest Freddie Gibbs. Toward the end of their conversation, the two began speaking about how “boxing fell off,” and proceeded to list some of the matchups they would most like to see.

“They just need to put the right fights together, man. You know what I’m sayin’?” Gibbs said, before criticizing the recent surge in celebrity boxing matches. “I’m sick of seeing of all these Jake Paul fights and all that type of shit.”

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson responded. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

Gibbs then asked Tyson if he was open to fighting Jake or his brother, Logan Paul. The boxing legend didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money,” he said.

Tyson went on to say he would prefer to take on the 190-pound Logan, who recently lasted eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather. Gibbs then questioned whether the brothers would even have enough guts to accept such a challenge. Tyson said he was confident it would happen, as they stood to make some serious bank.

“$100 million bucks? They’ll do anything,” Tyson said.

“Yeah, I wanna see a n***a get knocked out,” Gibbs replied.



The comments come just months after Logan said he could beat 55-year-old Tyson in a boxing match, citing their age difference as his biggest advantage.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson,” the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-fighter said back in June. “My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

