Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight reportedly brought in $80 million

Chris Cwik
·2 min read

Boxing fans don’t care about Mike Tyson’s age, they just want to see him fight. Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. reportedly brought in $80 million in pay-per-view purchases, according to the New York Post.

Those figures come courtesy of Triller — the fight’s distributer — and Tyson’s Legends Only League. If accurate, those numbers would make Tyson-Jones among the top-10 most purchased PPV fights ever.

Tyson and Jones both benefited from those buys. Tyson, 54, reportedly made $10 million as a result of the fight. Jones, 51, reportedly made $3 million. Despite their age, both men lasted eight rounds. The fight wasn’t officially scored, but the celebrity judges called it a draw. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole scored the fight 78-74 for Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield could fight next

Given the financial success of the Jones fight, Tyson has every incentive in the world to hold a rematch against Evander Holyfield. The two haven’t fought since 1997, when Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear. The fight was called after that, giving Holyfield the win. Holyfield also defeated Tyson when the two met a year earlier.

Despite winning both fights — and the whole ear thing — Holyfield, 58, wants to get back into the ring to face Tyson a third time. Holyfield said his side tried to schedule a rematch with Tyson, but Tyson’s side avoided it. After watching Tyson and Jones go at it, Holyfield said he could “see why [Tyson] wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me.”

If Tyson continues his comeback, a third Tyson-Holyfield bout feels inevitable. Both men seem open to the idea, probably because there are boatloads of money to be made.

