Mike Tyson to make his return to boxing at 54 with an 8-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson hasn't fought in 15 years, but is set to get back in the ring this September against Roy Jones Jr.

YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson will fight in an undercard bout.

Mike Tyson is making a comeback.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion announced he would take on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition. The fight is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Tyson has teased a potential comeback over the past few months, with videos of his workouts thrilling fans who believe he still might have a few more great punches left in him.

Speaking with ESPN's "First Take," Tyson explained why he decided to get back in the ring.

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," Tyson said. "Just because we are 54, it doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I'm sure that other people feel the same way."

Tyson's fight won't be the only one on the card for that Saturday in September, as YouTuber Jake Paul will face off against former NBA player Nate Robinson in an undercard bout.

