Mike Tyson reps say boxing legend ‘doing great’ after reported medical scare aboard plane

With about eight weeks until a fight with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson experienced a “medical emergency” while on a plane, but he’s apparently in the clear.

“Medical emergency” is how an eyewitness described the incident to In Touch, which reported that Tyson needed medical attention Sunday on board an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane, and paramedics boarded,” the eyewitness told In Touch. “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

In Touch reported that, after a delay, Tyson made the cross-country trip and was again seen by paramedics upon the plane’s landing at LAX.

On Monday, representatives for Tyson quelled concerns of a serious situation in a statement to The New York Post that, in part, said the legendary boxer is now “doing great” and attributed the medical scare to an ulcer.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the statement read. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson, 57, is slated to fight Paul on July 20 in a Netflix live-streamed event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Several notable analysts and fighters have spoken out against the matchup given Tyson is 30 years older than Paul.

For more on the fight, visit MMA Junkie’s hub for Paul vs. Tyson.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie