Mike Tyson Recovering After “Ulcer Flare-Up” During Flight

Mike Tyson is recovering after becoming ill with an ulcer flare-up on a cross-county flight. The incident occurred just weeks before the heavyweight legend’s scheduled boxing match against Jake Paul, which will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Tyson reportedly was on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles when he began to feel ill.

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing, a rep for Tyron said in a statement to media outlets. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him” and is now feeling “great”, the rep added.

Flight attendants reached out to passengers to see if a doctor was on board when Tyson revealed he was in intense pain. Paramedics reportedly boarded the plane when it landed to assist Tyson.

The upcoming fight between Tyson and Paul will mark the 57-year-old Tyson’s return to the boxing ring for his first professional fight in nearly two decades. In its latest foray into the live sports field, Netflix will air the fight between Tyson and Paul, which takes place at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday July 20.

Tyson is the former undisputed world heavyweight champion and one of the most legendary boxers in the world with a 50-6 winning record. His last professional fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride and he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020.

