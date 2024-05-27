Mike Tyson recovering after health emergency on flight out of Florida: reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Pro-boxer Mike Tyson is recovering after suffering a health issue while flying out of Miami, according to reports.

People Magazine reported that the boxer became “nauseous and dizzy” after suffering an ulcer flare-up, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told People that Tyson was “doing great” and that the flare-up happened about 30 minutes before landing.

In Touch Magazine said the incident happened while Tyson was traveling to Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, people who suffer ulcer issues can fly, but it should be healed to reduce any risks of in-flight complications.

Mike Tyson’s health issue comes over a month before he is set to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in July.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him,” Tyson said in a previous statement.

