Mike Tyson plans boxing return in late May, wants to ‘go all out’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMA Junkie Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Editor’s note: This story originally published at Boxing Junkie, part of the USA TODAY Network.)

Mike Tyson says he’ll be back in the ring in late May.

The former boxing heavyweight champ, who took part in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. last November, says his next bout will take place on Memorial Day weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The likely date is Saturday, May 29.

Tyson, 54, made the announcement informally when he was speaking to guests Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso on his “Hotboxin'” podcast.

Tyson didn’t mention an opponent. He and Evander Holyfield reportedly have been in talks, and he would be a natural choice given their historic rivalry.

Tyson was last in the ring with Holyfield in June 1997, when Tyson was disqualified for twice biting Holyfield’s ear in one of the most infamous incidents in sports history. Holyfield later forgave Tyson.

Related

George Foreman sees path for Mike Tyson to get heavyweight title shot; others not convinced

Mike Tyson says he smoked marijuana before Roy Jones Jr. fight: 'It's just who I am'

UFC boss Dana White says Mike Tyson looked '(expletive) awesome' in boxing comeback

Holyfield had taken Tyson’s heavyweight title by a stunning 11th-round knockout in November 1996.

Tyson recently said he held back in his bout with Jones, which ended in an unofficial draw.

“I felt better than I anticipated,” Tyson, referring to the Jones fight, said on his podcast. “I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was, but I was relaxed. I felt like, wow, I could do some more, I could punch more combinations, I could do this and do that. I said, ‘Wow, this is interesting.’ And I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on. It made me interested in wanting to do it again.

“I wanted to go the distance. I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dillian Whyte vs Deontay Wilder would be ‘very interesting’, says WBC

    Whyte is attempting to regain his status as No 1 challenger when he rematches Alexander Povetkin

  • Good, and bad, from opening round of the Honda Classic

    Shane Lowry, Hunter Mahan and Adam Scott all experienced ups and downs in the first round of The 2021 Honda Classic on Thursday.

  • Zagreb stun Tottenham, Manchester United edge Milan to reach Europa League last eight

    Dinamo Zagreb produced one of the great European fightbacks to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 and reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday along with Manchester United, Arsenal and Ajax Amsterdam. United edged their heavyweight tie with AC Milan as Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the goal that secured a 1-0 win in the San Siro for a 2-1 aggregate triumph. Arsenal overcame Olympiakos 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0 while Ajax beat Young Boys 2-0 for a 5-0 aggregate victory to ease into Friday's last-eight draw.

  • Raiders asking QB Marcus Mariota to take $7 million pay cut

    It appears a resolution is coming on the Marcus Mariota front. The team signed the backup quarterback during free agency last offseason but now needs to move him (or reduce his salary) in order to continue with their offseason plans. A few weeks ...

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick: “More than three” teams showed interest in free agency

    Ryan Fitzpatrick is now on his ninth NFL team, signing a one-year, $10 million deal with Washington this week. While the quarterback chose the Football Team in part because it’s giving him a chance to start, Fitzpatrick said Washington wasn’t his only option. “It was interesting that in Year 17, this was the most sought [more]

  • Man Utd, Arsenal into Europa League quarters as Spurs collapse

    Paul Pogba scored the winner on his return from injury as Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 on Thursday to join Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Dinamo Zagreb knocked out Tottenham Hotspur after extra time in Croatia.

  • Lebron James wants an NBA franchise after Fenway stake

    "My goal is to own a team, own an NBA team," he said after the Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Tuesday night. The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday that James had joined FSG as a partner, making the four-time National Basketball Association MVP a part-owner of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.

  • ‘Justified’ Team Reunites to Develop Elmore Leonard Novel at FX, Timothy Olyphant Rumored to Return as Raylan Givens (EXCLUSIVE)

    The team behind “Justified” is reuniting to develop an FX series based on the Elmore Leonard novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” with Timothy Olyphant potentially returning as Raylan Givens, Variety has learned exclusively. “Justfied” creator Graham Yost will serve as executive producer, with “Justified” writers and executive producers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron […]

  • How to Avoid Tax on Up to $10,200 of Unemployment Benefits

    If unemployment benefits put you in a hole on your 2020 tax return, you now have a better chance of getting a tax refund.

  • Washington re-signs Kyle Allen, signs Tyler Larsen

    Quarterback Kyle Allen is officially back with the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season. Field Yates of ESPN reports Allen signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Thursday, which was expected because Allen was barred from negotiating with any other team once the tender was in place. He’ll be part of a quarterback [more]

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Team on Using Media Representation to Combat Anti-Asian Racism

    The cast and creator of The CW’s upcoming “Kung Fu” reboot are using their platform to condemn the recent influx in anti-Asian hate crimes. “So much about representation and inclusion is not so much that we as Asians need to see ourselves represented on the screens, but we need to be invited into people’s homes […]

  • Alex Ovechkin with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 03/16/2021

  • Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signing with Washington Football Team

    Curtis Samuel had his first 1,000 scrimmage yard season in 2020 and became a go-to weapon on third down.

  • Report: Joe Burrow has made a pitch for free-agent WR Kenny Golladay

    Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to get free agent Kenny Golladay to town.

  • Rick Scott: Biden’s executive order to halt border wall construction ‘absolutely violated the law’

    Sen. Rick Scott R-Fla., discusses Biden executive order to freeze border wall construction and calls for Democratic states to send back stimulus funds.

  • Howie Roseman: Carson Wentz trade is a win-win

    With the new league year arriving on Wednesday, teams may finally address transactions that have become official — like the Carson Wentz trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. In his Thursday press conference, General Manager Howie Roseman thanked Wentz for his contributions to the team in his opening statement, saying Wentz played like an MVP and [more]

  • 13 things you probably didn't know about 'She's the Man'

    From behind-the-scenes secrets to fun facts, here are some things you might not know about "She's the Man," starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Bynes.

  • North Korea says U.S. attempt to initiate contact is 'cheap trick': KCNA

    A top North Korean diplomat acknowledged on Thursday that the United States had recently tried to initiate contact, but blasted the attempts as a "cheap trick" that would never be answered until Washington dropped hostile policies. The statement by Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea, is the first formal rejection of tentative approaches by the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden, who took office in January. It came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of Biden's administration.

  • Could This Payments Company Be the Biggest IPO Ever?

    2020 was an insane year for companies going public. Boosted by the tremendous demand for technology and electric vehicle stocks, not to mention the frenzy of blank-check SPAC companies, the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the U.S. doubled to 494, raising a collective $174 billion, which was up 150% from the prior year, according to FactSet. Last August, Stripe sent speculation into overdrive when the company announced it had poached CFO Dhivya Suryadevara from General Motors to assume the same role at the start-up.

  • When does March Madness 2021 start? Dates, time, schedule, locations for men’s NCAA tournament games

    After a year-long hiatus, the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, competition venues, how to get a printable bracket and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Who is the favorite to win the men’s 2021