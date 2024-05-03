Mike Tyson opens up on spiritual journey ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has opened up on his spiritual journey ahead of his much-anticipated fight against Jake Paul.

Appearing on the Good Trouble podcast, released on Thursday, the 57-year-old explained how he “always” used hypnosis before a fight.

The American boxer said: “The spiritual journey will never be over. Your spirituality changes and your soul changes. I am at the stage now where I am pretty much at peace.

“I was raised off hypnosis since I was 13 to the end of my career and I always had a hypnosis before I fought.”

Tyson will fight Paul on 20 July at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.