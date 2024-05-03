Advertisement

Mike Tyson opens up on spiritual journey ahead of Jake Paul fight

Lucy Leeson
·1 min read

Mike Tyson has opened up on his spiritual journey ahead of his much-anticipated fight against Jake Paul.

Appearing on the Good Trouble podcast, released on Thursday, the 57-year-old explained how he “always” used hypnosis before a fight.

The American boxer said: “The spiritual journey will never be over. Your spirituality changes and your soul changes. I am at the stage now where I am pretty much at peace.

“I was raised off hypnosis since I was 13 to the end of my career and I always had a hypnosis before I fought.”

Tyson will fight Paul on 20 July at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.