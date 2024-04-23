Mike Tyson Is Not Taking The Jake Paul Fight Lightly

MEGA

Mike Tyson is proving he is not too old to bring his A-game in the ring!

The legendary boxer showcased his enduring power and skill in a recent training session captured on video and posted on social media.

As expected, the view excited his fans, who promptly flooded the comment section with praise and anticipation for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson Is Ready To Face Jake Paul In The Ring

Even though his fight with Paul is still approximately two months away, Tyson is already training his fists to deliver significant blows.

In the reel uploaded on Instagram, the former professional boxer is seen swinging aggressively at his training opponent.

Tyson refused to back down until he had the other party leaning against the ring, reminding fans that his prowess has not diminished over time. Underneath the clip, the 57-year-old informed fans that he is "Back at work."

He added the hashtag "#PaulTyson," highlighting his readiness for the upcoming exhibition boxing match between him and Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, 2024.

Social Media Users Anticipate Tyson Ending Paul's Career

Since Tyson posted the footage nearly 24 hours ago, it has gotten over 422k likes and nearly 7k comments from fans, expressing their support of him.

"He's about to show these kids what a knockout really is," one viewer commented, as another claimed, "He gonna destroy Paul brotha," and a third stressed, "Man, I wouldn't fight Mike if they let me have a pistol!"

A fourth person typed, "Those punches sound like DEATH," a fifth wondered, "Why am I dodging when I'm not the one holding the pads," and a sixth noted, "Holding pads for Mike Tyson must be one of the most terrifying jobs ever."

While this Instagram user declared, "I'm telling you if he loses, it is rigged. There is no way Paul can survive this," another praised Tyson, writing, "Love the fact that even at that aggressive pace and force he's still VERY accurate."

Fans Were Initially Worried About Tyson's Fighting Ability

The reaction to Tyson's latest post contrasts with the way the public responded when Netflix announced the fighting match between Tyson and Paul last month.

The Blast observed that many fans expressed skepticism about the boxing duo's age difference and raised concerns about Tyson's health. One such person lengthily shared:

"I said it once, and I will say it again. Jake Paul claiming to be a boxer while preying on retired combat sports athletes who have sustained a career's worth of injuries is one of the most utterly pathetic displays of cowardice I have ever seen in my entire life."

Tagging Paul on X, another fan asserted, "Mike Tyson is 57 years old. Stop encouraging this clown. You're a joke!" Yet another social media citizen chimed in:

"It will be a race against time to get Tyson fully fit for Paul. [The] dude's health wouldn't allow him to fight well, as he has a condition called sciatica... I think he's in this for the money! Go get your bag champ."

Tyson And Paul Have Shared A Boxing Card In The Past

Before the apprehensive reaction, Tyson issued a statement addressing the exhibition fight, revealing that he was "very much looking forward" to facing Paul in the ring.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," the "Mike Tyson Mysteries" star added.

It is worth noting that this will not be the first time Tyson and Paul have shared a boxing card. In 2020, Paul fought in the co-main event while Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match.

It marked Tyson's return to boxing after over 14 years and Paul's second professional match. In the second round, he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson Credited His Kids For Changing His Life

The father of seven's fight will occur around the same time that he took his daughter Milan as his date to the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood.

Before joining the festivities, Tyson had a candid red-carpet conversation with US media where he confessed that he was not one of the many athletes that left his teenage daughter star-struck.

As The Blast reported, he stated, "She seems to think so many other people are cooler than me." When questioned about his kids' influence on him, the legendary boxer said:

"Hey, it's about that time.I have a daughter. I can't be who I used to be, you know?" Things have to change."

That "change" was particularly pronounced as he posed for pictures with Milan on the red carpet, beaming from ear to ear with joy.