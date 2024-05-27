Mike Tyson has medical emergency on cross country flight, ‘doing great’

Those who fear for Mike Tyson’s well being going into his fight with Jake Paul on July 20 probably feel more nervous than ever.

Tyson, who will be 58 when he steps into the ring, endured an ulcer flare up on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday. He reportedly complained of intense pain, as well as nausea and dizziness.

Flight attendants made an announcement near the end of the flight asking whether a doctor was on board, In Touch Weekly reported. Paramedics boarded the plane after it landed.

Representatives of Tyson said he was fine shortly after the incident.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the representatives said in a statement to media outlets. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson is set to face Paul in an eight-round sanctioned bout at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, the home of the Cowboys.

The former heavyweight champ fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition in 2020 but hasn’t taken part in a genuine bout — one that will count on his record — since he was stopped by Kevin McBride in 2005.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) will have an enormous edge in experience over Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer. And Paul has been fighting as a cruiserweight, with a 200-pound limit.

However, Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will be 31 years younger than his opponent, which is the reason some are concerned for “Iron Mike’s” safety.

The pay-per-view fight will be streamed on Netflix.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie