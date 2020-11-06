Mike Tyson keen to fight old rival Evander Holyfield after Roy Jones Jr bout

Mike Tyson has said he would like to fight his old rival Evander Holyfield again.

The two great American heavyweight had two famous bouts in 1996 and 1997, both of which were won by Holyfield. The latter fight went down in history for Tyson’s infamous bite of his rival’s ear, which saw him disqualified.

Tyson is set to come out of retirement for an upcoming exhibition match against fellow boxing veteran Roy Jones Jr later this month.

Asked whether he would like to renew his rivalry with Holyfield, Tyson said: “That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it.”

Holyfield also hinted at the possibility this week, posting on social media: “Who would like to see Holyfield vs Tyson 3? Or who else would you like to see me get in the ring with in an exhibition?”

Tyson’s return to the ring has been criticised, giving he is now 54 years old, but he rejects the notion he is too old to box.

“Old guys – that word don't even make sense,” he added. “Old – it's just a new time, a new thinking period in our lives. This is what we want to do. Sometimes the gods of war, they revive you and say, ‘You have to do more’.

“Now I wouldn't do it if I didn't prepare for this. I box people to see if I'm able do this stuff, so I can do this stuff.”

Tyson was also asked whether he would be interested in taking on the current stars of the heavyweight scene like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

“Man, that would be a novelty,” he said. “Me using my skills, matching my skills now against the best heavyweights in the world, that would be mind-boggling.”