Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's Rescheduled Boxing Match Has a New Official Date

The long-awaited Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing match has been rescheduled for later this year. Originally happening this summer, the fight is now set for mid-November at the AT&T Stadium. The highly-anticipated fight's new date has raised some eyebrows as most major boxing events occur on a Friday instead of a Saturday. However, due to the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Houston Texans for Monday Night Football, the stadium needed time to set up for the NFL game.

Most Valuable Promotions' Nakisa Bidarian, released a statement on the new date, "Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season. We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come." Tyson also released a statement of his own sharing, "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

Tyson will be 58 and facing off the 27-year-old internet celebrity turned boxer in the fall. Earlier this month, Tyson had a medical emergency that saw him receive immediate care following a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in late May. Those interested in watching the fight can purchase them online. Those with tickets purchased prior to the change in date will be honored on November 15. For more information, check out Most Valuable Promotions.

More details here: https://t.co/6m0E9VA1td — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) June 7, 2024