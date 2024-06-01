Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's Boxing Match Has Been Postponed

On Sunday, May 26, boxing legend Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. It was later confirmed that he had an stomach ulcer flare up which caused him to become nauseous just half an hour before landing.

Tyson took to X earlier this week to share that he was feeling great, "Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul," hinting that he does not expect this to affect the upcoming fight. While that was the initial impression, Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions have released a statement that confirms the postponement of the fight. Most Valuable Promotions, which is Paul's company, announced the news in an official statement posted to X that read, "Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow himself to perform at the level he expects of himself." They added that "Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring." The announcement also confirmed that "the new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7." Paul himself posted a video to X stating that he was "heartbroken" and wishes Tyson a speedy recovery though he is gutted about the postponement.

Tyson's statement regarding the situation read, "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover." The boxing legend added, "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

Stay tuned for the new fight date.

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024

Jake Paul x Mike Tyson has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/UbFMlQpYtt — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 31, 2024