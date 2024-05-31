Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Netflix Fight Postponed as Boxing Legend Heals From Ulcer Flare-Up

Mike Tyson postponed his anticipated July 20 boxing match with Jake Paul on Friday due to an ongoing ulcer flare-up and doctor’s orders.

In a statement to media, the boxing legend assured fans that he will continue training in a few weeks and the fight, which was due to stream live on Netflix, will be rescheduled.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Netflix confirmed the postponement on social media platform X, writing, “Unfortunately, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare-up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.”

Friday’s message continued, “The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!”

The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no… pic.twitter.com/fvXg4ccnYE — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2024

The exhibition was set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both Paul and Tyson expressed excitement for the match when it was first announced back in March.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” Paul said in a statement at the time. “Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the U.S., broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time.”

“It will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson said in his own statement. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

The fight is part of Netflix’s continued push into live sports – their first being The Netflix Cup in 2023 and the second being The Netflix Slam earlier in 2024. They’ll also be the home of WWE Raw beginning in 2025.

The post Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Netflix Fight Postponed as Boxing Legend Heals From Ulcer Flare-Up appeared first on TheWrap.