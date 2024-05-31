Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s Netflix Livestreamed Boxing Match Postponed Due to Tyson Ulcer Flare-Up

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson — to be livestreamed on Netflix — will not take place as originally scheduled for July 20 because of Tyson’s recent ulcer flare-up, the event’s promoter said.

The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7, according to Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions, which is co-producing the bout with Netflix. The fight, announced in March, will take place at the same venue, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, sometime later in 2024, according to MVP.

In a statement Friday, Most Valuable Promotions said, “The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

The statement continued, “Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

According to MVP, Tyson “is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring.”

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul commented: “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night. My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my ‘W’ with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

