Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Netflix Fight Pushed To November

Netflix‘s fight between former unified heavyweight champ Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and social media personality Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) has been moved to November 15.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

More from Deadline

The original fight had been set to take place on July 20 but was postponed after Tyson fell ill with an ulcer flare-up on a cross-country flight. He reportedly was on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles when he began to feel sick.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” an official statement said at the time.

Tyson also weighed in, saying in a statement: “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

The upcoming fight will mark the 57-year-old Tyson’s return to the boxing ring for his first professional fight in nearly two decades. Other boxers and pundits have been concerned about Tyson’s health in relation to the rigors of the sport. Former champ Deontay Wilder is among those who spoke out.

“I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber,” said Wilder. “The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by.”

Tyson is the former undisputed world heavyweight champion and one of the most legendary boxers in the world with a 50-6 winning record. His last professional fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride and he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in 2020.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.