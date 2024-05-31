Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Netflix Fight Postponed Due To Former Champ’s Ulcer Issue

Netflix’s move in to live sports hit a speed bump today with the announcement that the fight between former unified heavyweight champ Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) and social media personality Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) has been postponed.

Tyson, 57, is recovering after becoming ill with an ulcer flare-up earlier this week on a cross-county flight. He reportedly was on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles when he began to feel sick.

Per today’s statement from Most Valuable Promotions, “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

Tyson also weighed in, saying in a statement, “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

According to the promoter, the match will be rescheduled to later this year at AT&T Stadium. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said in a statement. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The upcoming fight will mark the 57-year-old Tyson’s return to the boxing ring for his first professional fight in nearly two decades. In its latest foray into the live sports field, Netflix will air the fight between Tyson and Paul, which takes place at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

There have been concerns from other boxers and pundits about Tyson’s health in relation to the rigors of the sport. Former champ Deontay Wilder is among those who spoke out.

“I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber,” said Wilder. “The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by.”

Wilder doesn’t think anyone truly cares about Tyson’s well-being.

“I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson, because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is, that’s how people get hurt – God forbid he gets hurt,” Wilder said to Sportsbook Review.

“People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do. He’s too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f— about Mike.”

For those attending the event, no action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. Those unable to attend on the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase. Or, to request a refund, they can contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson”.

