Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match postponed after injury concern

The much-anticipated fight between boxing icon Mike Tyson and Youtuber Jake Paul has been put on hold at a doctor’s suggestion due to an ulcer plaguing Tyson, Most Valuable Promotions announced the decision Friday in a statement.

The pair were initially set to fight at AT&T Stadium on July 20 before the postponement and the new fight date will be announced on June 7th.

Tyson’s ulcer requires him to reduce his training regimen for several weeks until he is able to resume training at full strength. Tyson thanked his fans for understanding the need to delay the fight.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson, “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul supported Tyson’s decision saying he wanted no questions about the legitimacy of the fight.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul, “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets will not need to do anything, their tickets will be honored. For fans who cannot attend the new date refunds are available, but they must email dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson” to receive said refund.