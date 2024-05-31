The post Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Match Postponed After Tyson’s Ulcer Flare Up appeared first on Consequence.

Mike Tyson’s boxing match against Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare up.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and streamed live on Netflix.

Earlier this week, Tyson, 57, was temporarily hospitalized after feeling nauseous and dizzy while aboard a flight. It was subsequently determined that the symptoms were the result of an ulcer flare up.

During a follow-up consultation on Thursday, doctors recommended that Tyson do only minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations. As a result, his fight with Paul has been pushed back to later in the year. The new date will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Mike Tyson. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” said Jake Paul. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

Tyson last stepped into the ring in 2020 for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. His professional career record is 50 wins and six losses, with 44 knockouts. Paul, a former YouTube personality turned professional boxer, has a record of nine wins and one loss, with six knockouts.

Scoop Harrison

