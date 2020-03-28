Mike Tyson gives Deontay Wilder advice on how to beat Tyson Fury in heavyweight title trilogy bout

REUTERS

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has shared some advice with Deontay Wilder on how to regain his WBC title in the ‘Bronze Bomber’s scheduled trilogy bout against Tyson Fury.

Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial draw in December 2018, with the Briton ultimately triumphing in a long-awaited rematch in February this year.

Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round in Las Vegas after the American had been outboxed for the entirety of the contest. The result marked the first loss of Wilder’s professional career.

Now Tyson, who reigned as the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing, has shared some tips with Wilder on how to avenge the defeat and regain his WBC title in the process.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Tyson said: “Listen, [Wilder] didn’t fight the same fight he fought the first fight. The first fight he fought with confidence like he could win. The second fight he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him.

“I just don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight. He couldn’t rise to that occasion again.”

Tyson added, however, that he believed Wilder could still beat Fury despite having failed in the first two clashes.

”There’s always a chance,” he said. ”Everyone always has a chance. It just depends on how much they want to give in to it.

“If he wants to dedicate his life to really winning this fight, anything can happen. Deontay Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. He should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.

“He’s feeling like he’s given up – ‘Oh, my life is over. I made $90 million so far, but my life is over. Oh lord, oh God, I wanna die.’ Grow up man, let’s just keep going through this until it’s really over.”

Tyson also praised Fury for his performances against Wilder and skills in the ring.

“His father named him after me,” Tyson said. “How [...] somebody can name someone after you and this guy becomes heavyweight champion. He just wanted to name him to be a tough guy!

“He’s really different, 6 feet 10, but really elusive. He’s a boxer and, man, I just wish him the best of luck.”

Earlier this week, Fury’s promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum suggested the third fight against Wilder would be moved from its original date in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both men said the bout is now more likely to be held in October.

