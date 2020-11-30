Mike Tyson smoked weed before and after his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

Hey, it clearly worked.

Mike Tyson wasn’t shy when asked whether he smoked marijuana just ahead of his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Absolutely, yes,” he responded to the question, via USA Today.

Tyson, 54, stepped back into the ring for the first time in 15 years on Saturday night for his exhibition match against Jones Jr. — which was eventually declared a draw by the celebrity judges from the WBC. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole scored it six rounds to two, 78-74, for Tyson.

Mike Tyson reacts after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, 2020. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

While it wasn’t officially scored, the cannabis Tyson used before didn’t slow him down much if any.

Because it was officially an exhibition, neither Tyson nor Jones Jr. were tested for marijuana before the fight — which is a good thing for Tyson, who quickly lit up after the fight ended, too.

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” Tyson said, via USA Today. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker … I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking.”

Tyson did say that he quit using cocaine nearly three years ago. With weed, however, it’s a very different story. The iconic fighter even owns his own cannabis company, “Tyson Ranch,” outside of Los Angeles, and they apparently smoke a lot — a lot — of weed.

That isn’t going to change anytime soon.

“It’s just who I am,” Tyson said, via USA Today. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”

