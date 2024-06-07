Mike Tyson Fight Is Back On Following Health Scare, New Date Announced

MEGA/MEGA

Last month, The Blast reported that Mike Tyson, 57, experienced a medical emergency while on a plane from Miami to Los Angeles weeks before he was set to take on Jake Paul, 27, in a boxing match.

Initially slated for July 20, the fight was pushed back after medical professionals told Tyson he had to take it easy for a few weeks.

Following his health scare, Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul is back on, as a new date has just been announced.

Mike Tyson Suffers Health Scare

MEGA

Last month, Mike Tyson was on a flight from Miami, Florida, to Los Angeles, California, when he suffered from nausea and dizziness, according to FOX. His reps said the incident had been "due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing."

Following the scare, Iron Mike was advised to do "minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," resulting in the postponement of the Jake Paul fight.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level,” Most Valuable Promotions said at the time, per Forbes, adding, “health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

Weeks after suffering the medical scare, Tyson is ready to take on Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson Breaks Silence On Jake Paul Fight

MEGA

Mike Tyson previously announced he would still take on Jake Paul later this year, despite having a health scare last month.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson, per The New York Post. "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best rescheduled date for all parties."

Following his statement, the fight has officially been rescheduled,, and the 57-year-old will face Jake Paul later this year.

New Date Announced!

MEGA

Boxing fans, mark your calendars for November 15, as the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight has officially been rescheduled.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight," Tyson said in his statement. "Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

Sports fans know that AT&T Stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys, so how will Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul during NFL season? Don't worry, it is all worked out!

How Will This Affect The Dallas Cowboys Schedule?

MEGA

After it was announced that the Mike Tyson fight was back on, Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions, explained how everything will go down.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season," Bidarian said.

“We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Mike Tyson's Return To Boxing

MEGA

Experts have expressed concerns about Mike Tyson's return to the ring due to his age and history of boxing-related injuries. Furthermore, there are worries that any medications he might be taking could exacerbate potential injuries, particularly those affecting the brain.

World Boxing News has reported that a single blow to Tyson's stomach during the fight with Paul could put his health in immediate and serious danger.

While his health and age concern many, Tyson is embracing the fame.

"I'm 58 and what?," he told Forbes. "I'm getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting."

We will have to wait until November to see who will come out victorious.