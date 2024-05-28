Mike Tyson experiences medical episode on flight from Florida

Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson is recovering following a medical episode on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

A representative said Tyson got nauseous and dizzy from an ulcer flare-up a half-hour before landing.

The rep says Tyson is now doing great.

Tyson has a boxing record of 50 wins to 6 losses.

His next scheduled exhibition fight is on July 20 against Jake Paul.

