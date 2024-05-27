Mike Tyson is 'doing great' after health scare on flight

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson suffered a medical scare while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday and had to be tended to by paramedics, his representatives said.

They said in a statement that the 57-year-old boxer is now doing well.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” they said in the statement.

InTouch reported Monday that the boxer had a “medical emergency” on the plane, requiring paramedics to board.

Tyson’s reps said his medical condition was not related to the plane’s earlier delays. “It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay. This (two-hour) delay was due to air conditioning issues on the aircraft,” the statement added.

Tyson is currently preparing for a July match against vlogger-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who first garnered fame on YouTube and began fighting in 2018. The fight will air on Netflix on July 20.

Tyson has been training, but he’s also been abstaining from a few things. “Two-and-a-half weeks I haven’t smoked, I haven’t had sex for two-and-a-half weeks,” he said on “The Damon Elliot Show” in April.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com