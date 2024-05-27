Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles

Mike Tyson speaks onstage at the May 13 Apollo Theater press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. On Sunday, the boxing champ suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to LAX. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson on Sunday experienced a medical emergency on a flight that involved paramedics, his representatives confirmed.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," representatives of the "Hangover" actor said Monday in a statement through his publicist, Joann Mignano, according to USA TODAY.

His flight from Miami to Los Angeles was delayed two hours before takeoff due to technical issues related to heat.

Eyewitnesses said they saw Tyson board the aircraft at around 6:30 p.m. local time. Tyson, 57, "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing" during the flight.

It was then reported passengers waited 25 minutes on the plane after landing at LAX while paramedics assisted Tyson. His representatives said Tyson "is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13 in New York City. The ex-boxing champ will turn 58 days 10 days later on June 30 after the June 20 match with Paul. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI

Tyson retired in 2005 after his reign as a world heavyweight champ from 1987-1990.

The medical scare comes more than a month before Tyson's July 20 fight, to be aired on Netflix, with YouTuber Jake Paul, age 27, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in what will be Tyson's return to the ring since his 2020 fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson (C), his wife Lakiha Spicer (L) and his daughter Milan Tyson watch the June 2018 French Open women's semifinal match between Americans Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens at Roland Garros in Paris. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

The ex-boxing champ will turn 58 days 10 days later on June 30.