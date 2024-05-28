Mike Tyson Breaks Silence After Health Scare, Confirms Jake Paul Fight Is On!

MEGA

After a recent health scare, Mike Tyson has broken his silence to assure everyone that his highly anticipated fight with Jake Paul is still happening.

The incident, which occurred just weeks before their scheduled showdown, had raised concerns about the bout's status.

Mike Tyson Emerges From Health Scare Ready To KO Jake Paul

Over the weekend, Tyson experienced a health issue while on a cross-country flight, prompting widespread worry.

However, on Tuesday morning, the boxing legend addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), providing an update on his condition. Tyson maintained his signature confidence, writing:

"Now feeling 100% even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul."

Despite the initial fears, the TV personality's swift recovery and continued banter against Paul signaled that the event would proceed as planned.

Fans Rally Behind Tyson With Messages Of Support

Tyson's message was a relief to his followers who had been anxiously awaiting updates. Fans quickly flooded the post with messages of relief.

"Glad you're alright!" tweeted one user, while another chimed in by referring to Tyson as the "Baddest man on the planet." A third commenter expressed their excitement stating, "So happy to see this. Sending peace and positive vibes!"

Some fans were more eager for the upcoming showdown and expressed their confidence in Tyson's abilities, like this netizen who wrote, "you have to destroy him."

"We all know that Mike. You will beat the ghost out of that punk!" another exclaimed. One enthusiastic supporter pointed out that Tyson "could beat his a*s while sleepwalking. King."

Others took a more philosophical approach, like this fan who wrote, "You're a winner whatever the outcome is."

An Eyewitness's Account Of The Boxer's Health Scare

Judging from the response from Tyson's tweet, there is no doubt that fans were indeed worried. Just days ago, following reports of Tyson's medical emergency, The Blast shared an update complete with an eyewitness's account. The witness disclosed:

"Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane, and paramedics boarded. Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone's screens."

They noted that despite being accommodating to fans, Tyson was eventually escorted away from the gate. The eyewitness continued:

"He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter. She said something like, 'He's a really important passenger so we want to make sure he's OK.' I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words 'Mike Tyson,' and she nodded her head yes."

The 57-Year-Old's Rep Addressed Concerns

Even with a bystander's account, a representative of the boxer claimed it was "false reporting that his medical attention caused" a delay before takeoff.

The rep expressed gratitude about Tyson's current health, stating, "Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great."

They pointed out that the star athlete had become "nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing." The reason for this was reportedly "due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft."

Jake Paul Sparked Outrage Amid Mike Tyson's Health Scare

Before Tyson addressed concerns about his health, The Blast reported that the internet erupted in fury after a tweet from the younger boxer seemed to dismiss Tyson's health scare.

The problematic message read, "You love to make sh-t up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson."

The 27-year-old's words ignited an immediate backlash from users on X, starting with a user who shared a throwback picture of Tyson in a wheelchair alongside the retort, "Correct. Mike is still a senior citizen with a lot of health issues."

Another critic chastised Paul, stating, "Be ashamed of yourself. You're fighting a 60-year-old man and claiming it's the hardest ever."

Yet another follower urged Paul to reconsider his stance, writing, "Jake, if you have anything about you here. You'd cancel the fight and face somebody else in the main event. Plenty of people would step in even on short notice."