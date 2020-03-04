Mike Tyson breaks down in tears after claiming he’s ‘nothing’ since retiring from boxing

Mike Tyson broke down in tears reflecting on the way he has changed: Hotboxin with Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson broke down in tears in conversation with his hero Sugar Ray Leonard after admitting he is now “nothing” following his retirement from boxing.

The former heavyweight world champion welcomed the former five-weight world champion on to his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson for an emotional heart-to-heart.

Iron Mike, who last appeared in the ring in 2005, reflected on the way he has changed and his perception in the public, conceding he is no longer feared.

“I know the art of fighting. I know the art of war. That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared,” Tyson said on his podcast.

“That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for.

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing. I’m working on being the art of humbleness.

“That’s the reason why I’m crying, ‘cause I’m not that person no more. And I miss him.”

The 53-year-old then admitted to fearing his former self, who occasionally lost control, as illustrated by the notorious ear-biting incident in his 1997 fight against Evander Holyfield.

“’Cause sometimes I feel like a b****,” Tyson added. ”Because I don’t want that person to come out, ‘cause if he comes out, hell is coming with him.

“And it’s not funny at all. It’s not cool, like, I’m a tough guy. It’s just that I hate that guy. I’m scared of him.”

