Mike Tyson’s boxing match with Jake Paul gets new date

The eagerly awaited showdown between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul has a new date after being postponed last week, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.

The bout, initially slated for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been pushed to Nov. 15. It will still be livestreamed on Netflix, as originally planned.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time,” said Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium.”

The schedule change comes after Tyson experienced an ulcer flare up, which required medical attention, on May 26. The boxer was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles when he began suffering symptoms including nausea and dizziness.

His reps at the time confirmed her suffered an “ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.”

During his most recent checkup, doctors ordered Tyson to limit his training over the next few weeks until his condition improves.

Tyson, who will turn 58 on June 30, is 30 years older than his opponent — but he said he does not feel threatened by the age gap.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” Tyson said in a statement.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” he continued. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

Tyson previously said fans would not want to miss tuning in for the bout, promising “carnage, really bad stuff.”

Iron Mike’s last competitive fight was 19 years ago, a loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. He retired the same year, according to ESPN. Since then, Tyson has fought just once, an eight-round exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

Paul, meanwhile, most recently entered the ring in March, when he bested Ryan Bourland in the first round.