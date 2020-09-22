Mike Tyson can beat Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, former boxer’s trainer claims

Mike Tyson is training for a comeback to the ring (miketyson)

Mike Tyson can still challenge Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury at 54 years old, the American's trainer has claimed.

Rafael Cordero is training the former world heavyweight champion for his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr in November.

It has been more than 15 years since Tyson featured in the ring in a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

But despite his hiatus, Cordero believes Iron Mike could challenge today’s world champions after training six to eight hours per day.

Cordero told TMZ: "I believe Mike can do it. If he put his mind, he wanna fight for the belt one day, why not? Who says it's impossible to do?

"He's fighting every single day in the gym and I believe the best is still to come.

"Why not? If one day he wants to prove, he put his techniques to the test, why not [fight for] for the belt? He is improving every day. He does not look like a 54-year-old fighter."

Jones Jr, a former world title holder at middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight, is weary of the power Tyson still holds.

“He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring,” Jones Jr told Sky Sports.

"If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy.

“When it comes time to fight, we're going to fight. If it comes down to bite, we're going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that's just what it is.”