Mike Tyson, 53, teases comeback: 'It may not be over yet'

Mike Tyson isn’t calling it a comeback quite yet, but he is alluding to a return.

The former heavyweight champion referenced the possibility he could be back in the ring and on Monday shared a boxing montage as part of an advertisement on Instagram that finishes with “I’m back.”

Tyson, who turns 54 on June 30, retired in 2005 and has in recent days been said to be returning to box Evander Holyfield again. The boxers are interested in participating in exhibition bouts for charity.

Tyson: ‘It may not be over yet’

In a Play Together Apart livestream on Facebook on Thursday, Tyson addressed the possibility he would return to boxing again.

“It may not be over yet. Anything’s possible. I feel unstoppable now. The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. I feel like I’m [young] again.”

Tyson was the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, four months and 22 days old. But that was way back in November 1986.

He fought Holyfield twice before, including the infamous 1997 fight in which Tyson was disqualified for twice biting Holyfield’s ear. Holyfield, the only four-time heavyweight champion, announced his boxing comeback last week at the age of 57. He floated the idea of an exhibition bout with Tyson for charity.

Tyson shares video ad, says ‘I’m back’

Mike Tyson said he's 'back' after sharing a boxing video montage. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Tyson shared a short clip of a boxing workout after Holyfield’s announcement. The full video hit his Instagram page on Monday along with an advertisement for an energy drink.

Tyson told rapper T.I. on Instagram last week he was working out in the ring and getting back in boxing shape.

"I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," Tyson said in an Instagram Live session with rapper T.I. "I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. "I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps. "Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition."

He and his wife, Kiki, are donating to COVID-19 relief causes and came up with a T-shirt to sell as a fundraiser.

