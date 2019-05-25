Mike Trout's first error in two years proved costly for the Angels

Even Mike Trout has bad days.

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Angels, his bad Friday was a costly one on the scoreboard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

An unlikely error — Trout's first since April 6, 2017 — helped the Texas Rangers take the lead. And then Trout’s game-ending strikeout secured a 4-3 Rangers victory.

The defensive mishap happened in the seventh inning when Trout couldn't handle Hunter Pence's sharp single to center field. The ball scooted away, allowing the go-ahead run to score from second base.

The tying run also scored on the play. Had Trout fielded it cleanly though, that would have been the only run to score.

Once again @HunterPence comes up huge giving the @Rangers a lead that would stick. #TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/DHySWzX6Qd — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) May 25, 2019

You can see the Rangers' Logan Forsythe freeze near second base, watching to see if Trout could make the catch. Opposing teams typically respect Trout's strong throwing arm, meaning that slight hesitation would have been enough reason to hold Forsythe at third base.

Once the error was committed, there was a clear path to home.

Some might say Forsythe would have scored later in the inning anyway because there was only one out. That might be true, but we’ll never know for sure. Regardless, the error was warranted because it also allowed Pence to advance to second base.

Remarkable streak

Story continues

The error was Trout's first in the last 262 games he’s played in the outfield. Nick Markakis of the Atlanta Braves holds the record for the most consecutive errorless games for an outfielder at 398. Trout still had a ways to go, but his run was impressive.

For his career, Trout has only committed 17 errors in 1,048 games in the outfield. Yet despite that excellence and an extensive reel of spectacular catches, he's never won a Gold Glove award.

No redemption

Trout had a golden opportunity to redeem himself in Friday’s game. He came to bat with two outs in the ninth inning while representing the winning run.

That battle was won by Shawn Kelley, who struck Trout out on four pitches to lock up the Rangers’ fifth straight victory.

Trout finished the game 1-for-4 with a walk.

More from Yahoo Sports: