Did Mike Trout really hit this HR 524 feet?

Wednesday afternoon, Boston’s Mookie Betts took over the MLB home run lead with a remarkable three-home run game that put him in the Red Sox record book and gave him 11 on the season.

Mike Trout must have heard the news. The two-time AL MVP and Los Angeles Angels outfielder was sitting on 10 home runs at the start of the night, and made no doubt that he wasn’t ceding the home run lead to Betts with this bomb to left field against the Baltimore Orioles.

The broadcast estimated the dinger to travel 524 feet with an exit velocity of 116.8 mph. If confirmed, it would be the longest home run in 2018 by a long shot. Franchy Cordero’s 489-foot bomb was the longest home run of the season coming into the night per Statcast.





Even if the final tape doesn’t measure 524 feet, Trout looks to have a strong candidate for the home run distance lead.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report details Redskins cheerleaders’ uneasy trip to Costa Rica

• Charles Barkley apologizes for wanting to punch Draymond Green

• Wetzel: Drake has no business trying to start fights from the sideline

• Dwyane Wade surprises Waffle House hero

