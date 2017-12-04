Mike Trout will be happy to see where the Eagles are practicing this week

Mike Trout isn’t just an Angels player, he’s an Eagles fan from New Jersey. And he’ll love the Eagles’ choice of practice venue this week. (AP Photo)

Mike Trout might play center field for the Los Angeles Angels, but he’s a Jersey boy at heart. Trout is from Vineland, New Jersey, and loves the Philadelphia Eagles. He loves them so much that he’s even an Eagles season ticket holder.

The Eagles are playing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, so the team is spending the week in Los Angeles. And they’ve found a place to practice: Mike Trout’s baseball home, Angel Stadium.

The #Eagles will be practicing here for the next week – LA Angels Stadium in Anaheim. If you look closely you can see the field set up for football: pic.twitter.com/rAqo3X6RmE — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 4, 2017





Seeing Angel Stadium kitted out for football looks really weird, even though it was once a multi-purpose stadium. Angel Stadium was the home of the Los Angeles Rams from 1980-94, and renovations were done to make it work for both baseball and football. But once the Rams left for St. Louis, they did more renovations to change the stadium back to a purely baseball venue.

That last set of renovations is why it looks so weird. It may be a practice field, but it doesn’t really fit into the dimensions of Angel Stadium. Part of the markings are on the dirt instead of the grass, and some of them look like they could go right into the dugout or the seats.

But as Allen Iverson said, we’re talking about practice. For practice, it’s just fine. And maybe the Eagles will catch a little of that Mike Trout magic. After their performance against the Seattle Seahawks, they need it.

