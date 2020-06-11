Mike Trout speaks to Eagles, shares advice at virtual team meeting

I'm told Mike Trout spoke to the Eagles Thursday in a virtual team meeting.

He talked about how special it is to play in Philadelphia and his experience growing up in Milville, New Jersey, as a huge fan of the team. Trout did a Q&A session with head coach Doug Pederson.

He spoke to the Birds about the important things that it takes to win games, and how having a tight-knit locker room is the key to that. He gave some tips to the rookies, as well.

Trout also said he could take his buddy Zach Ertz across the middle! I'm sure that got a big response from the team.

It's been quite an offseason of speakers for the Eagles, with Trout, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr and CC Sabathia. This virtual offseason has provided them that opportunity.

I'm told the Eagles are very impressed with how engaged all of their players are and the level of participation this offseason has been close to 100 percent.

