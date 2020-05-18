Golfer Brooks Koepka and Angels outfielder Mike Trout linked up on Nike Golf’s Instagram on Sunday. During their conversation, Koepka asked Trout which pitcher was the toughest he has faced in his career. Trout named Max Scherzer, saying he was happy when the right-hander went to the National League as a free agent in 2015.

Trout also went on to mention a memorable at-bat he had against Scherzer in the 2018 All-Star Game at Nationals Park. Scherzer struck out Mookie Betts and José Altuve consecutively to start the first inning. He hoped to do the same to Trout, who fell behind 1-2 in the count, but he worked the count full. Trout then fouled off a couple of tough pitches before drawing ball four for a walk. Trout said, “It was the best at-bat I’ve ever had. He was throwing nasty pitches and I was just fouling stuff off.”





Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is one of the few pitchers that has been able to hold Trout at bay. In 16 at-bats between the two, Trout has a .188/.188/.438 line with a double, a solo home run, and three runs scored. Scherzer has struck him out 10 times.

Mike Trout says Max Scherzer is the best pitcher he has faced originally appeared on NBCSports.com