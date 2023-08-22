Mike Trout returns to lineup as Angels fall further behind in playoff race

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that three-time MVP Mike Trout has been activated from the injured list after nearly two months off.

He's available to play Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Angels placed Trout on the injured list on the July 4 after he broke a bone in his left wrist. They have since made moves at the trade deadline to improve the roster for a playoff push. But a post All-Star break swoon has the team at 61-64, 11 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West and nine games behind the final spot in the wild-card standings.

Trout's return is certainly welcome, but is it too late for the Angels?

The stakes are high in Anaheim, with implications extending well beyond this postseason. The Angels were buyers at the deadline partly in an effort to entice Shohei Ohtani to remain with the team.

Mike Trout's return could add up to too little too late in Anaheim. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Now they face the significant risk of missing the postseason for the sixth time in six seasons since Ohtani's joined the team, a prospect that many expect would prompt Ohtani to leave this winter in free agency for nothing in return. That would present a worst-case scenario for the Angels, who could have commanded a high price on the trade market had they dealt Ohtani at the deadline.

Trout's return is certainly a boost for the Angels. But they remain a long shot at best to rejoin the playoff race with 37 games left in the regular season.