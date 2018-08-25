Mike Trout changes Players' Weekend nickname to honor late brother-in-law

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout changed his Players’ Weekend nickname to honor his brother-in-law Aaron Cox, who died last week, on Friday night against the Houston Astros. (Getty Images)

For the first time in more than three weeks, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout took the field again on Friday night, just in time to kick off their Players’ Weekend series against the Houston Astros.

Trout initially was going to wear “KIIIIIID” on the back of his jersey, taking part in the Players’ Weekend tradition of donning nicknames all weekend.

Trout, though, changed last minute to honor his brother-in-law and wore “A. Cox” instead.

Aaron Cox, a retired minor league pitcher in the Angels organization and Trout’s brother-in-law, died last week. He was 24.

Cox was drafted by the Angels in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB draft, and spent three years in the lower minors exclusively as a relief pitcher. He missed the entire 2017 season due to injury and testing positive for a banned substance. He was placed on the voluntary retired list on Aug. 6, only nine days before his death.

The Angels held a moment of silence for Cox before the game, too.

Trout and his wife (Cox’s sister) Jessica have been spending time with their family in New Jersey since his death. He returned on Thursday and worked out at Angel Stadium, taking 12 at-bats against minor league pitchers, according to the Associated Press.

Trout has missed most of the month with a wrist injury, though the 27-year-old looked back to true form on Friday. He hit a deep triple to left field in his first at bat against the Astros, easily trotting into third base.





