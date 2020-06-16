Mike Trout, Bryce Harper remind MLB team owners: 'Tell us when and where'

Angels slugger Mike Trout is among the players reminding MLB team owners they are ready to start season. (Matt York / Associated Press)

With the 2020 MLB season engulfed in an abyss of stalled negotiations between team owners and the MLB Players Assn., it appears players are keen to remind Commissioner Rob Manfred they're ready to play.

Several players, including Angels star Mike Trout and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, tweeted, "Tell us when and where" on Tuesday, repeating the same words the MLBPA used in a statement Saturday to pressure Manfred to start the season.

Tell us when and where!! https://t.co/zPMbehld1n — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 16, 2020

Tell us when and where. https://t.co/hy157hOYkl — Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) June 16, 2020

Tell us when and where. We’re ready! We’ve been ready! #LetTheKidsPlay — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) June 16, 2020

MLB owners are insisting players waive their right to a grievance as a prerequisite to a 2020 season. Five days after guaranteeing there would be a season, Manfred backtracked Monday after the players refused to counteroffer MLB's latest proposal, describing negotiations as "futile."

The union believes the lingering talks are a stall tactic by the league to minimize exposure in a possible grievance, which could put team owners on the hook for perhaps a billion dollars in damages.