Trout’s broken wrist, 1st half look back & All-Star Game suggestions

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer record just before leaving for the MLB All-Star Game festivities in Seattle and use the opportunity to look back at the first half of the season, suggest changes to the All-Star Game itself and talk about Mike Trout’s broken hamate bone.

Hannah and Zach kick off the podcast with news, namely the broken hamate bone in the wrist of Angels’ superstar Mike Trout. Not only is this a terrible time for Trout to get injured, it once again robs us of time with both Trout and Ohtani playing together.

The Dodgers are also facing a bunch of injuries to their pitching staff, leading us to wonder if they’re in for a slide down the standings in the second half of the season.

Hannah came up with a game to test Zach’s knowledge from the first half of this MLB season, leading to a conversation on if the Rays are purposefully getting pitch clock violations.

To look back at the first half of the season, and make predictions about the second half of the season, Hannah and Zach go through a litany of categories and name the teams they’ve fallen in or out of love with, teams they haven’t watched much of and talk about a team that has completely flopped this year.

Finally, Zach has some ideas for changes to the All-Star Game and the MLB all-star process in general. Hannah disagrees with them and ends up siding with former MLB commissioner Bud Selig.

