Mike Tomlin: Zay Flowers is fearless, "runs into dark places at full speed"

There's usually no love lost between the Ravens and the Steelers, but Ravens first-round pick Zay Flowers has at least one big fan in Pittsburgh.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's son plays wide receiver at Boston College, so Tomlin watched a lot of Flowers during his time in college and he raved about the wideout during his Tuesday press conference. Tomlin called Flowers a "dynamic player" and then dove even deeper to explain why he "can't say enough" about a player he'll be trying to stop this Sunday.

"His tangible talents are one thing and those are obvious," Tomlin said. "He’s got really good speed, short area burst, change of direction and body control. I quickly understood about him from watching him at BC that interesting component of his calling card is the fearlessness in his play. He is fearless. He runs into dark places at full speed. He’s combative in his play. . . . He will not be intimidated. He is combative and competitive in all circumstances. Quite honestly, I've never seen him flinch."

Flowers hit the ground running as a rookie and has a team-high 24 catches for 244 yards through the first four games of the season. Tomlin's comments make it clear that he won't be catching the Steelers off guard this weekend, but that doesn't mean they'll be able to stop Flowers from making a big impact on the proceedings.