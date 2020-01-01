Mike Tomlin won’t be “shocked” by possible staff changes

The biggest thing the Steelers need to fix is their quarterback position.

But that won’t be the only looming issue this offseason, as coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged there could be staff changes.

“I understand change is part of the business,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I wouldn’t be shocked if there is some movement and changes. That’s just part of this business, particularly in 2019.”

Some shuffling of the staff is anticipated.

Veteran assistant Ray Sherman came out of retirement to serve as interim receivers coach in August, following the sudden death of Darryl Drake.

But there were a number of changes last offseason, when Mike Munchak split for Denver among the other moves, so Tomlin’s not counting out further retooling.