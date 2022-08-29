Mike Tomlin on whether he has a starting quarterback: “I might but you guys are not gonna have it today”

Mitchell Trubisky seemed to make a compelling closing argument to become the first starting quarterback for the Steelers of the post-Big Ben era. Primarily since Trubisky received the first-team opportunities in the preseason finale against the Lions, and made the most of them — including a 92-yard two-minute drill to cap the second quarter.

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin was asked the obvious question, now that the preseason hay has been forked into the barn. Does he have a starting quarterbacK?

“I might, but you guys are not gonna have it today,” Tomlin told reporters. “Again, like I told you guys the other week, man, we’re not gonna make knee-jerk reactions or statements following a performance. We’ll go through our proper professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game. We’ll meet with our front-office people. We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk internally. We’ll talk external possibilities. We’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year. And we’ll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you.”

The mention of external possibilities seems confusing, frankly. Surely, they’re not going to trade for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo or search for a free agent at this point. It could have been an unwitting reference to the reality that a trade of Mason Rudolph, who had one series in Sunday’s game, seems to be on the way out — and possibly could be traded.

Sunday’s developments put a pin in the Kenny Pickett balloon. And Tomlin made it clear that fans clamoring for Kenny won’t be a factor in the decision-making process.

The best news for Tomlin and the Steelers is that all three quarterbacks performed well. Asked about the fact that none of them threw an interception, Tomlin said, “It speaks for itself.”

Beyond that, Tomlin isn’t speaking much about who’ll be starting in Cincinnati. Sunday’s game whispers pretty loudly that it’s pointing toward Trubisky. But Tomlin knows there’s an advantage in keeping his cards close to the vest. And that’s precisely what he’s doing, and presumably what he’ll keep doing for as long as he can.

Mike Tomlin on whether he has a starting quarterback: “I might but you guys are not gonna have it today” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk