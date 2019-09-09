Mike Tomlin: “We weren’t ready for prime time”

The Steelers were routed last night, embarrassed really, by the team that has done it to them time and again.

That made the post-mortem on their 33-3 loss to the Patriots a succinct one for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We weren’t ready for prime time,” coach Mike Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

That about sums it up, as any statistical measurement of the game wouldn’t show the true measure of what happened at Gillette Stadium (where they’ve never beaten Tom Brady in six tries, but never lost like this).

“You saw it — you can’t get beat by 30 points,” guard David DeCastro said. “Bunch of three-and-outs, short drives. It was embarrassing and disappointing to start the season off like that in prime time. . . .

“We’re a veteran group, we’ll bounce back. It will stink for another day and we’ll move on.”

The Steelers can’t possibly be as bad as they looked last night, but it may take more than a day for the stench of this one to pass.