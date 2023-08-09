Mike Tomlin: We'll give Kenny Pickett the preseason reps he needs

While many teams have been pulling back on starters' playing time in the preseason, the Steelers are not one of them.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Wednesday press conference, "All that are healthy are scheduled to play" when the Steelers take on the Buccaneers on Friday night. That includes starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

When asked if Pickett needs more preseason reps given that he's a young, relatively inexperienced quarterback, Tomlin smiled and said, "Yes" with a laugh.

But how much Pickett and Pittsburgh's other starters will play is still yet to be determined.

"We’ll play it by ear. We’ll give him what he needs," Tomlin said. "That's always my mentality. I’m open to all that are healthy playing. How much they play will be determined what it is they need for it to be a productive step in the process for them, or week. And then we’ll deal with next week, next week."

Tomlin noted that philosophically, he tends to lean toward getting players ready for the season by having them participate in preseason games.

"I know there are different approaches to the preseason and I respect the approaches and opinions of others," Tomlin said. "But that’s kind of always been in my comfort zone — if we’re going to box, we have to spar. If we need to get ready for the regular season, then preseason is an avenue in which to do it for individuals and collectives."