Mike Tomlin: We want to see Kenny Pickett in more “varsity action”

The Steelers quarterback competition will continue in Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Jaguars.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said Mitchell Trubisky will start, Kenny Pickett will play second, and Mason Rudolph will play third.

Trubisky also started last week’s game against the Seahawks and went 4-of-7 passing for 63 yards with a touchdown. Pickett was 13-of-15 passing for 95 yards with two TDs, though he entered the game last. And Mason Rudolph was 9-of-15 passing for 93 yards with a touchdown.

“All three guys have performed well,” head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Thursday press conference. “I really think the main emphasis and the mentality regarding how we structured it this week, is we just simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action. We know more about Mason. Mitch has been around the professional game, obviously.

“And so this is a big week for [Pickett] in terms of maybe getting in in the first hall of this game and, I would imagine, getting the opportunity to see front-line defenders from Jacksonville. So I’m excited about those guys continuing to work and lead and take care of the football — all the things that we value, whether it’s the formal components of the job or the informal components of the job. I’ve really been impressed by the group and we’ll just continue to sort through it day-by-day.”

Tomlin added that in-game performance is a significant part of the team’s QBs evaluation, especially considering Pickett is going to see a live pocket that will likely include edge rushers Travon Walker and Josh Allen rushing him.

“We’re excited about that,” Tomlin said.

As for when Trubisky will exit and Pickett will enter, Tomlin said the Steelers would play that by ear.

Tomlin added that all healthy players are slated to play in this weekend’s matchup.

